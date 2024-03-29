Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.91. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 6,240,678 shares trading hands.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.