Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.28

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.28 and traded as high as $43.49. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 855,408 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

