US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.94

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 82291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

US Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,398.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 87,656 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 62.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

