Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.