Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

