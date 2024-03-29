Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
