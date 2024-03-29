Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

