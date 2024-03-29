Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

