Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $235.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

