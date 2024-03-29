VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.42

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.42 and traded as high as $51.47. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 3,447 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Further Reading
