VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.42

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.42 and traded as high as $51.47. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 3,447 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

