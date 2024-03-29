Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.62

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €111.62 ($121.33) and traded as high as €120.62 ($131.11). Vinci shares last traded at €120.06 ($130.50), with a volume of 689,034 shares changing hands.

Vinci Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.62.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.