Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.81. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 8,761 shares traded.

Vivendi Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

