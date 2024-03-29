Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.98

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €111.98 ($121.72) and traded as high as €122.04 ($132.65). Volkswagen shares last traded at €121.76 ($132.35), with a volume of 735,499 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

