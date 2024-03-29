Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $276.58

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $276.58 and last traded at $274.81, with a volume of 40603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.