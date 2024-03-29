Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $114.75 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

