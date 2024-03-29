Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

WAFU stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

