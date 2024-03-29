Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,362,000 after buying an additional 853,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 193,221 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

