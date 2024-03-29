Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.63

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $213.63 and last traded at $213.12, with a volume of 167718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

