Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 29th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Webuy Global Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of WBUY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. Webuy Global has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
About Webuy Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Webuy Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.