Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 29th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WBUY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. Webuy Global has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

