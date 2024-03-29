Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.90. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,025,409 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

