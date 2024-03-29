Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.32

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.32 and last traded at $151.35, with a volume of 15245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Westlake Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

