Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,554,300 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 3,338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 623.9 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

