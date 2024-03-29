Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,554,300 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 3,338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 623.9 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.