Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.16 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

