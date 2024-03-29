Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 352.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLRD stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.