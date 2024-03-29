WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $25.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 307,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

