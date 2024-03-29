WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $733.91

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.91 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 759.80 ($9.60). WPP shares last traded at GBX 753.60 ($9.52), with a volume of 3,767,051 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.64) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 890 ($11.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.71).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 733.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,536.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 39,000.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

