WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.84.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
