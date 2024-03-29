WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

