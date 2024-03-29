Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.20. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

