Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

