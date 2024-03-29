Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.58. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.

Zentek Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$163.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

