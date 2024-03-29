ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 29th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at ZeroFox

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

In other news, COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,376.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,376.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 29,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,495.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 638,526 shares in the company, valued at $715,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,200 shares of company stock valued at $260,064. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

