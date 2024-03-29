Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $19.98 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

