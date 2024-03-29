Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZCARW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Zoomcar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Zoomcar Company Profile
