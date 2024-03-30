1,158 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average of $213.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

