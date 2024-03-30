15,330 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

