271 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.78. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.