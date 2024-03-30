2,989 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 242.84, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

