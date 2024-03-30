310 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

