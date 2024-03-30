3,212 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

