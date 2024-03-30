3,361 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

STX opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.