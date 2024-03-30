3,528 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DFP opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

