362 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $193.59 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $195.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

