368 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $7,735,977. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.