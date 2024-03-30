374 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

