3,936 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.