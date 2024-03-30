4,715 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,634,000 after buying an additional 544,942 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

