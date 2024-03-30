473 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 448,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

