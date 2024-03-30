589 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

