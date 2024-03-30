5,906 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after buying an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 140.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

