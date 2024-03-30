7,075 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JULW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $32.61 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

