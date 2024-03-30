7,200 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Insider Activity

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $422,220. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.